Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

