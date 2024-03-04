Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $22.01 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 236.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $21,485,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $9,807,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 751.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

