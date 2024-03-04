Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

CVGI opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

