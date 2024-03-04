ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNOB opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

