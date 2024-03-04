Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,485 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of nLIGHT worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.44. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

