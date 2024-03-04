Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 116,184 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNDI. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.