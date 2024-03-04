Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.70 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.