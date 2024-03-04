Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,536 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 579,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

