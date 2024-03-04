Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,066 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

