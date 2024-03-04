Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Financial Institutions worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

