Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,300 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

