Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,443 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after buying an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of WF stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.4465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

