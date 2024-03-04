Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 63,174 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,174 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Harvard Bioscience worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 680.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

