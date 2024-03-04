Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 101,342 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

