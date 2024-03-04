Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,756 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

