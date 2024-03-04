Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,354 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FTI opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.