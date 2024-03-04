Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of PlayAGS worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.13 on Monday. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

