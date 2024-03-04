Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,521 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

