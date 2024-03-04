Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 175.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Standard Motor Products worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $681.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

