Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Yelp by 2,219.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 161,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Yelp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

