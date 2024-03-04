Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $767,000 Stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Douglas Elliman worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth $30,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.46. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $214.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

