Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $811,000 Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of DouYu International worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

DouYu International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.75 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.03.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

