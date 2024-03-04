Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $813,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of eHealth worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

eHealth Stock Down 0.6 %

eHealth stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

