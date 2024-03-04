Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $246.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

