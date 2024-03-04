Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $695,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.