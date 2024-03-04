Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $715,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Plexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,075. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

