Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $751,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 193,850 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

