Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $827,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.