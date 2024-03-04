Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

