Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 151,906 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $984.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on HY

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.