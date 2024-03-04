Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $712,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 209,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Emergent BioSolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of EBS opened at $3.39 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.
