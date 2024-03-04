Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $749,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 74.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $77.35 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

