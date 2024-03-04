Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $828,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

