Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

