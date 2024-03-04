Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

