Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 21,955 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 212.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $328,853. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CNO opened at $26.97 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.