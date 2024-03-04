Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 223,280 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,280 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.39. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTX

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.