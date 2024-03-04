Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 32,307 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 240.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.05 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

