Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 61,247 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $6.81 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $795.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

