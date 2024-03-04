Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

RHP opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

