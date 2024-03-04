Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,642 Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine
In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
