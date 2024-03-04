Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 34,360 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $17.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

