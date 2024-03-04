Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Solo Brands worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTC. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 894,268 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1,665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 263,126 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

