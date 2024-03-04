Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

