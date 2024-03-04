Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of OneSpan worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneSpan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in OneSpan by 22.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.