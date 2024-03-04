Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

