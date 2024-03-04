Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,421 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

LAC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

