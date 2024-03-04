Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,771 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Dada Nexus worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 3.8 %

DADA opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

