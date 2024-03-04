Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,785 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Niu Technologies worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIU. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 314,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 383,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Niu Technologies stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

