Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,310 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,310 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Lesaka Technologies worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSAK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,742,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

In other news, Director Ali Mazanderani purchased 322,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LSAK opened at $3.50 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $143.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lesaka Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.